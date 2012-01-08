She is beautiful, no matter what they say!

Christina Aguilera is no stranger to criticism about her weight. But "The Voice" coach, 31, is perfectly content with her figure.

"I've been on all spectrums," she told reporters at a TCA conference Friday. "I've been in this [business] for a long time. I came out on the scene when I was 17 years old. You can never be too much of anything. You can never be too perfect, too thin, too curvy, voluptuous, this, that. I've been on all sides of the spectrum as far as any female in this business."

Despite the heat, Aguilera is "very confident" in her body. "I think my video works over the years have spoken to that... As you know, 'Dirty' and so on, and 'Lady Marmalade.' I've been no stranger to being very comfortable in my own skin to take those risks, to take those chances," she said.

The singer, who is mom to nearly 3-year-old Max, feels that women are "definitely under a microscope and under massive scrutiny."

"As long as I'm happy in my own skin, that's all I need," she said. "I'm happy with where I'm at. I have a boyfriend that loves my body. I love my body. My son is healthy and happy. That's all that matters."

