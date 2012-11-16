When it comes to outrageous hairstyles, Cee Lo Green is the only Voice mentor who can give Christina Aguilera a run for her money!

When the "Your Body" singer, 31, sat down with Hoda Kotb for the Nov. 16 episode of Dateline, the TV journalist couldn't help but inquire about Green's wild 'do from the Nov. 5 show.

"What was going on with that jheri curl the other day?" Kotb asked.

"Oh, we don't know! We don't know!" laughed Aguilera, who once sported a pink afro on the program. "He's just fearless, you know? And he works it, too! He's like shaking it in your face."

To see what Aguilera has to say about her new album, Lotus, and her 4-year-old son Max, tune in to ABC's Dateline Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 p.m. EST.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Aguilera on Cee Lo Green's Jheri Curl: "He's Just Fearless!"