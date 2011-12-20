Christina Aguilera may have gotten off to a rocky start in 2011, but her troubles seemed far behind her when she celebrated her 31st birthday at Spare Room in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Joined by her fellow "Voice" mentors Adam Levine, 32, and Blake Shelton, 35, (with wife Miranda Lambert), Aguilera and guests dined on mini-sliders and quesadillas during the intimate soiree.

The singer invited 50 close friends and family members to fete the occasion. "Adam, Blake and Miranda all bowled," a source tells Us Weekly. Other guests played board games like Connect Four, checkers and backgammon.

"Christina's really competitive and wanted games to be part of the party," the source explains.

At midnight, Aguilera's boyfriend Matthew Rutler surprised her with a Marie Antoinette cake from Hansen's.

"Christina loves costumes and period pieces so it was perfect," the source says of the "Burlesque" star. "Everyone had a great time."

