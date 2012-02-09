It's been 13 years since Christina Aguilera came face-to-face with her estranged father Fausto.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has spoken candidly about being physically and emotionally abused throughout her childhood, but now it seems she's ready to put the past behind her.

PHOTOS: Stars who survived abuse

"I've talked about how rough things were for me and I'm sure he's heard it," Christina tells the March issue of Latina. "He can't be thrilled about it. So maybe one day we can do lunch. I'm 31 years old now. Maybe it's time."

PHOTOS: Christina's sexy video style

(Fausto has denied ever raising a hand to Christina or her sister, Rachel. "I never abused them in any way and they know that," he said in 2002. "I'm sorry to have ever raised a hand to my wife, but it was never brutal like Ike and Tina Turner.")

When Aguilera spoke to Us Weekly in June 2011, she admitted that her life improved once her mother Shelly Kearns left Fausto.

PHOTOS: The Voice judges, then and now

"I grew up in a household where domestic violence occurred and the greatest gift for me, as a child, was the day my parents got divorced," said Aguilera, who split with husband Jordan Bratman in October 2011. "The key to having a happy child is having a happy parent. Kids are like sponges: they take on everything."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly