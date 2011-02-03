If those walls could talk!

A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands now) that Christina Aguilera, 30, and her new boyfriend Matthew Rutler, 25, are living under the same roof as her ex, Jordan Bratman, because he refuses to move out!

"It's gotten really awkward," an Aguilera pal tells Us of life at the $11.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, where the exes look after their son Max, 3.

(After nearly five years of marriage, Aguilera filed for divorce in October 2010.)

