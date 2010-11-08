Ain't no other man like...Matthew Rutlet?

Weeks after her announced split from husband Jordan Bratman, Christina Aguilera has been seeking comfort in a brand-new guy: Matthew Rutlet, a set assistant whom she met while making her new film Burlesque.

"They've been on a few dates over the last few weeks," a source tells UsMagazine.com.

Indeed, despite his attempts to hide, Rutler was photographed escorting Aguilera, 29, on a Friday double date at L.A.'s Soho House with Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

But, cautions the source: "It's not serious. She's not looking to jump into a relationship right now. She has a lot going on with the movie and is focusing on spending as much time as possible with Max."

Wed in 2005, the singer and producer Bratman, 33, have a two-year-old son, Max.

Aguilera and Rutlet befriended one another while making Burlesque, and reconnected after her September separation from Bratman.

"He's been really good for her and is helping her through this diffcult time," the source explains.

