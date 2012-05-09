One of the downsides of The Voice being done for the season is that America won't be able to take in Christina Aguilera's interesting fashion choices.

So for Tuesday night's finale episode where Jermaine Paul (Team Blake) was crowned winner, Aguilera made sure to go out with a bang. At first glance, the singer's outfit was relatively tame: an unbuttoned white oxford shirt teamed with a black sequin low-cut blazer.

But once The Voice coach stood up to console her mentee, Chris Mann, she surprised everyone when she revealed she wasn't wearing anything below the belt except silver studded hot pants and fishnet stockings.

This wasn't the first time the 31-year-old has appeared pantsless on the hit NBC show. Last month she flashed her legs in fishnets, Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and a cleavage-baring Alexander McQueen jacket. She also took the stage that month in a tight bustier-top one piece.

Despite maintaining a "no pants, no problem" philosophy, one issue that arose for the star recently is her feud with co-star Adam Levine over the Maroon 5 crooner's mentee Tony Lucca.

Covering Jay-Z's "99 Problems," Lucca avoided the word "bitch" in the lyrics of the hip-hop hit when he performed it Monday night, but Aguilera was still unimpressed and declared the routine "derogatory towards women."

Levine then stepped in to defend the singer. "We're not referring to women, we're referring to everything…it's called a metaphor," he told Aguilera.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Aguilera's Studded Hot Pants: Love or Hate?