Veronica Corningstone is set to sit at the KVWN-TV Channel 4 Evening News news desk once more!

After Christina Applegate revealed last week that she hadn't been formally asked back for the upcoming Anchorman sequel, the comedy flick's producer, Judd Apatow, spoke up to reassure fans about her status.

"She will be back!" Apatow exclaimed to E! News during Tuesday's Critics' Choice TV Awards in Beverly Hills.

At the Women in Film Awards in Beverly Hills on June 12, Applegate, 40, told Us Weekly about her pending return to the comedy classic, "That I don't know. The guys are writing it. I don't know for sure if I'm a part of it yet. That's all up to them -- let them kind of write it, and we'll find out probably the next couple of months."

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy quickly became an instant hit when it debuted in theaters in 2004. The flick, starring Will Ferrell, Applegate, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Steve Carell, Fred Willard with cameos by Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn, pulled in $85 million in the U.S. during its box office run.

