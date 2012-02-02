For better or worse, Christina Hendricks' curves have become her trademark.

And yet, the 36-year-old actress tells Cosmopolitan UK's March issue she never intended to be an international sex symbol. "It's incredibly flattering and surprising, and I didn't think for a second when I started Mad Men that people would talk about me as being sexy or a pin-up," Hendricks admits. "My husband has a good laugh about it, of course."

Married to actor Geoffrey Arend since October 2009, Hendricks believes "sexiness is about confidence and individuality."

"I can't keep my eyes off the women you see in cities like London, New York and Paris -- the way they carry themselves and put themselves together are always so unique," the famous redhead says. "Sexiness is about being an individual and having conviction about what that is."

