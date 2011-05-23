Natural beauty!

"Mad Men" actress Christina Hendricks thinks it's "bizarre" that "people are constantly asking if mybreasts are real or fake."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hendricks, 36, says her famous assets are "so obviously real that anyone who's ever seen or touched a breast would know."

At first, Hendricks wasn't a fan of the 1960s-era clothing she wears on "Mad Men" to play Joan Holloway. "I was huffing and puffing into thoss things initially, but now I'm flipping on the garters with ease. It's so great at the beginning of each season to see what's in our characters' wardrobes," she says.

The actress, who models for Vivienne Westwood's jewelry collection, is a longtime fan of the British designer "because her clothes allow you to show off your waistline and shoulders and accentuate your bust," she says. "As a woman with curves, I love that her clothes unapologetically celebrate women."

Hendricks began her career at age 19 as a model. "I'd done ballet for years and was tiny then, a size 4, so I didn't have any problems about conforming to a certain body type," she says. "As you get older your body changes, and I've tried to embrace how I look at every stage… Modeling taught me how to be professional and responsible at a young age. Plus, you experience a lot of rejection and criticism, which is a great boot camp for Hollywood."

So what does the naturally busty star think of women getting breast augmentation surgery? "I hope I'm not encouraging that," she says. "If there’s anything to be learned from me it’s that I’m learning to celebrate what I was born with, even though it's sometimes been inconvenient. Having larger breasts has made it harder for me to shop throughout the years, but I've learnt to love it."

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bodies

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's crazy cleavage

PHOTOS: Surprise! I'm a natural blonde