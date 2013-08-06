Christina Milian on building her brand, picking a role model and being on time

By Chris Gardner

It was a breezy and beautiful day in Malibu, Calif., on Aug. 3., when Christina Milian took over the Revolve Clothing Beach House to toast the launch of her new wine label, Viva Diva Wines. With a glass of moscato in hand, the multi-hyphenate sat down on the sun-filled terrace to chat with Wonderwall about everything from her busy career to her buzzed-about relationship status (check out that rock on her ring finger!).

Judging by your Instagram feed, you're always on the go -- from "The Voice" to acting to music and being a mother to 3 year-old Violet. How do you manage it all?

"My career is in a great place -- even better place now that I am a mother. I've got great support of family and friends. They really help me out to make my day normal and her day normal. I spend as much time as possible with my daughter and I fit it in, no matter what time it is -- nighttime, daytime, anytime. … And then otherwise, I feel like a child with a ton of energy, like a little boy. I have so many ideas and I have the energy to do it all. ... So you treat everyday like it's fresh."

