Everyone's got an opinion on Chris Brown's love life. But Christina Milian apparently has an inside scoop!

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show last Friday Dec 14, the singer, 31, weighed in on Brown's romance with model Karrueche Tran -- a saga that isn't over yet, Milian said.

"You know what, from what I've always known, she's his girlfriend," she said of the "Don't Wake Me Up" singer, 23, and the model.

"And that's where it lies for me. I see everything in the media. I really don't get into the detail of it, but I think everybody has their own life and how they deal with things. They have the right to handle it how they want." Adding, "I think they make a great couple."

After nearly a year of dating, the couple announced their split in October, in part over Brown's complicated ongoing relationship with ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Still, Brown and Tran were subsequently spotted together, according to multiple reports -- even as Brown and Rihanna, 24, posted multiple TwitPics of one another.

Rihanna's latest romantic status? "Being single sucks," the Diamonds singer Tweeted Dec. 18. "The only thing I get to do anymore is whatever the f--k I want to do."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Milian Says Karrueche Tran Is Still Chris Brown's "Girlfriend"