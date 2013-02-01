Looks like Christina Ricci will be having a very romantic Valentine's Day 2013 indeed -- because she's engaged to boyfriend James Heerdegen! The actress, 32, confirmed the news exclusively to Us Weekly on Friday (Feb. 1) at the Grove in L.A., where she helped unveil the Make Up For Ever Remix Make Up Bag and Make Up For Ever Mobile Tour.

The star met dolly grip Heerdegen on the set of her canceled ABC series, with Us Weekly first reporting the relationship back in February 2012. Ricci has been wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring since last October, but had declined to comment on engagement speculation.

Wearing the bauble at Friday's Makeup Forever event (Ricci helped design the Makeup Forever Remix bag), she finally fessed up to Us that she and her man got engaged last fall. "Yeah," the Addams Family alum confirmed, accepting congrats from Us Weekly's reporter Brody Brown. "[We got engaged] a couple months back."

Despite the happy news, Ricci and her man don't have any specific plans for Feb. 14. "Honestly, I was trying to think of that before, I can't remember' a single Valentine's Day!" she said, laughing. "I personally just don't think I've ever made a big deal about Valentine's Day. I mean. I like to get like flowers."

The actress and RAINN spokesperson was previously engaged to actor Owen Benjamin; they split in June 2009. Heerdegen has worked on more than 40 film and television productions, including Sex and the City 2, Nurse Jackie, Baby Mama and What Happens in Vegas.

Ricci -- who first became a household name as a child star in The Addams Family films and in Mermaids -- next stars in this summer's Smurfs 2.

"I worked so much last year that I just really wanted to have some time off to just kind of live," she explained. "You kind of need to take time to be a real person."

