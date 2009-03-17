It's wedding bells for Wednesday Addams.

Us Weekly reports that grown-up "Addams Family" star Christina Ricci and boyfriend Owen Benjamin are engaged to be married. The two have been dating publicly since November, but met on the set of "All's Faire in Love" early last year.

While Ricci hit stardom well before she hit puberty, Benjamin is a Hollywood newbie, coming onto the scene last year in "The House Bunny."

The pair are hard to miss roaming around Los Angeles, considering Benjamin is nearly a foot-and-a-half taller than the diminutive Ricci. Hopefully they'll add a stepladder to the gift registry.

Congrats to the cute couple!