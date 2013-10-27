Christina Ricci marries James Heerdegen -- all the wedding details!

By Us Weekly

Christina Ricci is hitched! The actress tied the knot with fiance James Heerdegen on Saturday, Oct. 26, Us Weekly can confirm. The two said "I do" on the Upper East Side in New York City.

The newlyweds were feted by close family and friends, with the nuptials beginning at 7 p.m. EST at the Harold Pratt House and Peterson Hall.

Us exclusively broke news in February that Ricci, 33, and Heerdegen were engaged. "Yeah," the "Addams Family" alum confirmed to Us at the Grove in L.A. "[We got engaged] a couple months back." At the time, the brunette beauty was helping to unveil the Make Up For Ever Remix Make Up Bag and Make Up For Ever Mobile Tour.

The former "Now and Then" star and dolly grip Heerdegen first met on the set of her now canceled ABC series "Pan Am" in 2011. In February 2012, Us exclusively confirmed their relationship. Engagement speculation began when Ricci was spotted wearing a ring in October that same year.

