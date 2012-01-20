Entertainment Tonight.

Christina Ricci is opening up about her past battle with anorexia and says her work as a young actress added to the pressures of trying to fit a Hollywood standard or risk being criticized.

The Pan Am star told panel members of The Talk on Friday that she was one of the fortunate ones to receive help early on for her anorexia. "Well, I was lucky. I only really suffered from it for about a year and a half." She added that many people suffer from the disease for many years or perhaps all of their lives. "But I was put into therapy very quickly, so I was able to overcome it."

Christina Ricci to Fly the 'Pan Am' Skies

"I think it's just really awkward to go through puberty, and go through growing up and becoming a woman, when everybody is always kind of looking at you," Ricci said. "And especially -- you're doing fittings for a movie, and people are judging how this looks on you and how that looks on you. And you just get very uncomfortable and you never want anyone to be able to criticize you."

When asked what advice she would give teen girls currently suffering from anorexia, she said, "I would say that if you feel like you are starting to obsess too much about the way you look, then definitely get some kind of therapy or help very quickly. Because that can just grow into an obsession that you can't control."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Elizabeth Smart Gets Engaged

'Blossom' Star Jenna Von Oy Expecting First Child