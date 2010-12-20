Watch out, Kristen Stewart! Christina Ricci locked lips with Robert Pattinson -- and she liked it!

"He's a good kisser," Ricci, 30, admitted on Monday's "Rachael Ray" show. But the smooching was purely professional. She and the Brit actor, 24, kissed as onscreen paramours in the upcoming historical drama "Bel Ami."

But Pattinson is more than just a skilled kissing partner, Ricci insisted.

"He's a lovely human being also," she said. "He reminded me of my best friend's little brothers growing up. He's just a silly, fun guy; we laughed a lot. He makes fun of himself all the time; he's adorable..."

Tell Us: Do you think Ricci and Pattinson will make a nice onscreen couple?

More on Wonderwall:

Robsten Get Lovey-Dovey in Louisiana

Before they were 'Twilight'-ers

Romance Report for Dec. 20: Teases & Bikinis

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's awkward romance

PHOTOS: Stars who found love on set