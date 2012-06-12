Robert Pattinson has been spending too much time with Kristen Stewart!

After using an American accent in the Twilight Saga films, the British actor needed an accent coach to use his English accent again in the film Bel Ami, about a young man's rise to power in Paris by manipulating wealthy women.

Costar Christina Ricci shared Pattinson's secret during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Ricci, 34, also had to learn an English accent for her role in Bel Ami and said Pattinson, 26, sometimes made fun of her.

"They hired a wonderful accent coach who coached me…and also coached him because he spent a lot of time in L.A." she explained. "I got to make fun of him because he's actually British and sometimes would sound like he was a Valley girl. And he made fun of me because I was trying to be British and would sometimes sound like a Valley girl."

"But really I was the problem," Ricci admitted. "Sometimes we would do scenes and I'd turn to him and I would [ask], 'Did that sound okay?' And he'd [say], 'No.' "

While spending time in his girlfriend's hometown of Los Angeles wasn't the best for Pattinson's accent, the time together helped Stewart with hers!

The 22-year-old actress had to use an English accent for her new film Snow White and the Huntsman and Pattinson praised her work. "She's really good at it," he told MTV News. "She's really good."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Ricci: Robert Pattinson Was Coached on His British Accent for Bel Ami!