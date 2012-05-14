NEW YORK (AP) -- It will be hard to miss Christopher Plummer this year.

The Academy Award winner's stage performance in "The Tempest" will be shown in hundreds of movie theaters on June 14, even as plans are in the works to have his "Barrymore" join it at the multiplex.

"The Tempest," with Plummer as Prospero and direction by Des McAnuff, was pre-recorded live over two days in the summer of 2010 at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

His "Barrymore" — a two-person play exploring the life of actor John Barrymore — will be shown at cinemas in Canada beginning in May and throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and other countries in October. It was filmed at the Elgin Theater in Toronto.

