Sci-fi was tops at the box office over Super Bowl weekend, with Michael B. Jordan's Chronicle raking in an estimated $22 million to finish in first place.

PHOTOS: Winter movie preview

The former Friday Night Lights star's Fox flick triumphed over Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter follow-up The Woman in Black, which fell just short with a $21 million gross.

PHOTOS: Harry Potter stars through the years

Liam Neeson's The Grey saw a steep drop from its opening take, earning $9.5 million compared to $19.6 million in its first weekend in theaters.

VIDEO: This week's top celeb headlines

Rounding out this weekend's top five flicks were Drew Barrymore, John Krasinski and Kristen Bell's dolphin tale Big Miracle ($8.5 million) and Underworld Awakening starring Kate Beckinsale ($5.6 million).

Tell Us: Which movie did you see this weekend?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly