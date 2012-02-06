NEW YORK (AP) -- Both the action film "Chronicle" and Daniel Radcliffe's ghost story "The Woman in Black" performed above expectations on Super Bowl weekend.

The two debuts topped the box office, historically a weak one for Hollywood. "Chronicle," featuring a relatively unknown cast as youths who gain telekinetic abilities, earned $22 million, with Radcliffe's first post-Harry Potter film close behind with a $21 million opening.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Chronicle," Fox, $22,004,098, 2,907 locations, $7,569 average, $22,004,098, one week.

2. "The Woman in Black," CBS, $20,874,072, 2,855 locations, $7,311 average, $20,874,072, one week.

3. "The Grey," Open Road, $9,300,999, 3,207 locations, $2,900 average, $9,300,999, two weeks.

4. "Big Miracle," Universal, $7,760,205, 2,129 locations, $3,645 average, $7,760,205, one week.

5. "Underworld Awakening," Sony/Screen Gems, $5,500,744, 2,636 locations, $2,087 average, $54,253,665, three weeks.

6. "One For the Money," Lionsgate, $5,206,279, 2,737 locations, $1,902 average, $19,624,266, two weeks.

7. "Red Tails," Fox, $4,735,595, 2,347 locations, $2,018 average, $41,059,053, three weeks.

8. "The Descendants," Fox Searchlight, $4,552,943, 2,038 locations, $2,234 average, $65,475,595, 12 weeks.

9. "Man On a Ledge," Summit, $4,351,036, 2,998 locations, $1,451 average, $14,615,810, two weeks.

10. "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close," Warner Bros., $3,802,367, 2,505 locations, $1,518 average, $26,670,043, seven weeks.

11. "Contraband," Universal, $3,408,255, 2,047 locations, $1,665 average, $62,021,555, four weeks.

12. "The Artist," Weinstein Co., $2,612,607, 1,005 locations, $2,600 average, $20,631,851, 11 weeks.

13. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $2,579,332, 1,719 locations, $1,500 average, $44,908,132, four weeks.

14. "Hugo," Paramount, $2,272,390, 1,030 locations, $2,206 average, $61,911,429, 11 weeks.

15. "The Iron Lady," Weinstein Co., $1,898,183, 1,021 locations, $1,859 average, $20,655,532, six weeks.

16. "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol," Paramount, $1,702,914, 1,077 locations, $1,581 average, $205,200,776, eight weeks.

17. "Joyful Noise," Warner Bros., $1,459,230, 1,350 locations, $1,081 average, $28,964,458, four weeks.

18. "Haywire," Relativity Media, $1,202,767, 1,251 locations, $961 average, $17,847,671, three weeks.

19. "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," Fox, $1,048,380, 818 locations, $1,282 average, $128,351,805, eight weeks.

20. "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," Warner Bros., $1,026,005, 857 locations, $1,197 average, $183,885,123, eight weeks.

———

Online:

http://www.hollywood.com

———

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment are owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.