Goodbye, Godfather of Go-Go.

Musician Chuck Brown died at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore following a bout with pneumonia, multiple outlets confirm.

Born in Gaston, NC, the so-called Godfather of Go Go was a performer, guitarist and songwriter whose funk group gained renown in the 1970s, with hits like "Bustin' Loose."

Brown's claim to fame was his use of nonstop percussion to link songs together and keep the crowd dancing; "go go" got its name, he once said, because "the music just goes and goes."

"Go-go is D.C.'s very own unique contribution to the world of pop music, and Chuck Brown was regarded as Go-go's creator and, arguably, its most legendary artist,” said the Mayor of Washington, D.C. Vincent Gray. "Today is a very sad day for music lovers the world over, but especially in the District of Columbia. Without Chuck Brown, the world –- and our city –- will be a different place. What a loss!"

