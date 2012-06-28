After making a dramatic exit from Grey's Anatomy, Chyler Leigh has shed any resemblance of her character, Lexie Grey, who was killed off in the drama's season finale on May 17.

At the Thirst Project 3rd Annual Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, the actress, 30, hit the red carpet in a stunning red Kevan Hall dress and debuted a new dramatic 'do: a super-short pixie cut with side-swept bangs. Her hair makeover is a far cry from the long, auburn locks and blunt bangs Grey's fans have seen her with for the past five and a half years.

On the hit ABC medical drama's Season 8 finale, fans were shocked to watch Lexie suffer a grisly death, but Leigh has since opened up about how her exit from the show was a while in the making.

"Earlier this year, I made the decision that Season Eight would be my last on Grey's Anatomy. I met with [Grey's creator Shonda Rimes] and we worked together to give Lexie's story appropriate closure," the actress told TVLine.com in a statement, two weeks after her character perished in a plane crash.

"I never died before [on camera]," she told TVGuide.com in a June 21 interview. "That sounds funny saying that. I think everyone has an emotional wellspring and that happened to be a moment where I was sprung."

