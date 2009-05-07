Yesterday we reported that "Not Another Teen Movie" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Chyler Leigh, 27, gave birth to her third child. But what we weren't aware of at the time was the name Leigh and husband Nathan West, 30, had chosen for their new baby girl: Anniston Kae. Yep, just like that other Aniston, but add another "n" for pseudo-individuality.

Coincidentally, the US Social Security Administration just announced the most popular baby names of 2008. Emma, Isabella, Emily, Madison, Ava, Olivia, Sophia, Abigail, Elizabeth and Chloe rounded out the Top 10 -- not an Aniston, Anniston or even a Jennifer in sight!

According to "Entertainment Tonight," both mother and child are healthy -- and Anniston Kae's siblings Noah Wilde, 5, and Taelyn Leigh, 2, are hoping to all co-star in a "Friends" origins film in the near future.

Well, we suppose it's safe to say that Chyler and her husband are "Marley & Me" fans, or at the very least, prefer "Aniston" to "Angelina." We just hope little Anniston grows up to have a beautiful head of hair just like her namesake -- and better luck in the love department.