Ciara Flaunts Flat Abs in Revealing Black Dress
Ciara has made it clear that she's not shy about baring her amazing body. Just last month, the R&B singer was spotted rocking a tiny, pink sequined two-piece at the beach in Miami.
And while she was wearing (slightly) more clothing at her Station Invasion Concert tour with DJ Skribble in New York City on Thursday night, the 25-year-old still managed to show off her flat abs in a black Christopher Kane dress with rectangular cut outs.
"I feel the sexiest when I'm by myself walking around nude. That's when I feel really good," Ciara told Us Weekly in a May interview, where she was dubbed one of Us' Hot Bodies of 2011. "I have this new obsession with nudity. It may sound weird, but I just love embracing the body. I think it's beautiful."
