Cindy Crawford's body is making headlines -- but not for the usual reasons.On Friday, an unretouched image of the supermodel leaked from a Marie Claire photoshoot caused some serious hubbub as it began circulating around the Internet.

RELATED: Hottest bikini bods 40 and older

The Photoshop-free snap shows Crawford wearing black lingerie and has been reposted and reblogged everywhere. Fans have been giving kudos to both Marie Claire and Crawford for their bravery at showing a beautiful woman embracing her flaws.

RELATED: December marriages that ended in divorce

Originally the photo was posted on Twitter and was said to be for an upcoming issue of Marie Claire magazine that was featuring non-Photoshopped images. But it turns out the picture is actually the unretouched version of the December 2013 cover story from Marie Claire Mexico and Latin America. Marie Claire confirmed the image was a leaked photo -- and not quite the girl-power moment initially thought.

But it is possible Crawford will take the leak in stride. Just last week, the 48-year-old talked about aging gracefully to Marie Claire. At the premiere of her documentary "Hospital in the Sky," the mother of two said, "I really think -- at any age -- it's learning to be comfortable in your own skin. ... If women would treat themselves with the same kind of love they give to their friends, that would be such a great gift we could give ourselves. ... What makes you the most attractive is self-confidence. That's what people see."

RELATED: Celebs rocking ponchos