NEW YORK (AP) — Cirque du Soleil will mark the 25th anniversary of its first trip to New York next year with a visit by its high-octane show "Totem."

The show will open March 14 at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Since its world premiere in 2010, "Totem," written and directed by Robert Lepage, has visited over 16 different cities in four different countries. After New York, it goes to Philadelphia in May.

According to Cirque, the show "traces the fascinating journey of the human species from its original amphibian state to its ultimate desire to fly." It features acrobats on parallel bars, in aerial rings, on a trapeze, in roller skates and on unicycles.

The last Cirque show in New York was the summer return of "Zarkana."

