Entertainment Tonight.

Whitney Houston's mother Cissy is writing a book to reveal her daughter's "unabridged and unbelievable story" to the world.

Cissy Houston has signed with HarperCollins to write the memoir detailing the triumphant, heartbreaking life of Whitney, who died tragically in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub last February at age 48.

VIDEO: Whitney Houston's Mom Breaks Her Silence

"When I lost my daughter Nippy, the world lost one of the most beautiful voices and an extraordinarily beautiful and charitable woman," Houston said in a statement released by HarperCollins. "In sharing our story in this book, I hope to give her fans something to treasure, the way we all treasured Whitney."

Whitney's mother noted that the family is still receiving thousands of letters each day from fans of the Grammy Award winning star and she hopes that "reading this book will provide a deeper understanding into my daughter's true story."

RELATED: Whitney Houston Full Autopsy Report Released

Financial terms of the book deal were not disclosed, but Houston had met with several publishers before signing with HarperCollins and industry insiders say the book deal could be worth seven figures. A portion of the proceeds are to be donated to New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., where Whitney sang as a child and her funeral was held.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Flame Out on Shawn Johnson's Gymnastics Career

ET Investigates: The Santa Barbara Wedding Curse