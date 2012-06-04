NEW YORK (AP) -- Whitney Houston's triumphant, heartbreaking life is being remembered in a book by her mother.

Singer Cissy Houston has a deal with HarperCollins for a memoir it says will reveal the "unabridged and unbelievable story" of her Grammy Award-winning daughter, who died in a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel bathtub in February at age 48.

HarperCollins announced Monday the currently untitled book is scheduled to come out next February.

Financial terms haven't been disclosed. But a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., where Whitney Houston sang as a child.

HarperCollins says Cissy Houston will write about her daughter's drug problems and her marriage to Bobby Brown and will reflect on her own grief.