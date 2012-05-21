NEW YORK (AP) -- To celebrate its 20th anniversary, New York City Center's Encores! series is going back to the beginning.

City Center announced Monday that it will open its next series in January with "Fiorello!," the show that launched the program in 1994.

Two subsequent other shows — "It's a Bird...It's a Plane... It's Superman" and Rodgers and Hart's "On Your Toes" — will fill out the season.

"Fiorello!" is the story of New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuarda with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. It will run Jan. 30 until Feb. 3.

City Centers will also celebrate with a concert starring Tony Award nominees Raul Esparza and Kelli O'Hara on Nov. 12.

The Encores! series unearths forgotten or problematic musicals for a second look.

