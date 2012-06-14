LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The grim future predicted in a video game that's been played for 10 years has surprised even the game's original creator.

"Civilization" mastermind Sid Meier says that he never fathomed someone would play the 1996 society simulator "Civilization II" for 10 years, or that the game could result in 90 percent of the world's population dead by the year 3991.

Meier's turn-based strategy games allow players to build empires spanning centuries. The game stops in the year 2020, but players can keep going into the future. This is what happened with a user who posted the details of his 10-year-long game online.

The file and images of the game went viral this week, attracting Meier's attention and drawing comparisons to George Orwell's "1984."

Meier released the original "Civilization" game in 1991.