NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Joy Williams of Grammy-nominated duo The Civil Wars says she is pregnant.

It's the first child for Williams and her husband-manager Nate Yetton. The baby is due in late June. The "Barton Hollow" singer made the announcement on Twitter and her publicist confirmed the news.

Williams and her singing partner John Paul White are up for two Grammys this weekend — best folk album and best country duo/group performance. They also will perform at Sunday's awards show.

"My baby bump & I will see you on the red carpet," Williams said on Twitter.

