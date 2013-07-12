They grow up so fast! Claire Danes' son -- sweet little Cyrus, who will be 7 months old on Sunday, July 14 -- looked right at home on the Homeland set when his Golden Globe-winning mom took him to work with her in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 10. Ever the multi-tasker, Danes filmed scenes for her hit Showtime series and then bonded with her baby between takes.

The 34-year-old new mom (clad in jeans, a navy-blue top, and a green jacket) was spotted cuddling with the infant at various points throughout the day, often balancing him on her hip. Pictures show that he's grown a lot since the world got its first glimpse of him in January -- and he's even cuter now than he was before.

"He's getting fat. It's very exciting," Danes said on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in late January. "All the time on the boob is starting to result in growth. He's getting rolls. He's starting to smile. He kind of knows that I exist. That's reassuring!"

Married to actor Hugh Dancy since 2009, the Homeland star gave birth to Cyrus on Dec. 14, 2012. "I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now. When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it," Danes admitted to Elle in an interview published shortly after. "I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act."

In fact, she said her career had made her better prepared to be a mother -- at least in some ways. "I get some sleep, but I just think, like, 'Okay, it's another 4 a.m. call, which I have a lot on set, working in film and television.' So I'm sort of used to being sleep deprived," she joked in the press room at the Golden Globes. "But this is taking it to another level, and there isn't a weekend off. There's no break."

"It's been a huge joy, this experience of becoming a mom," she added. "I don't know how to articulate it yet because it is so fresh."

