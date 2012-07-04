Baby joy for Claire Danes!

The Homeland actress, 33, and her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, are expecting their first child, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

First meeting on the Rhode Island set of their 2006 romance Evening, Danes and Dancy, 37, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in France in September 2009.

"He's such a cutie patootie," Danes told BlackBook magazine of her costar turned husband. "While relationships are work, this just didn't feel like it. It's the kind of work that feels energizing rather than enervating. I find it very freeing to know that, okay, it takes constant nurturing and attention, but I can also stop looking for The One."

Danes won a Golden Globe in January for her role as CIA officer Carrie Mathison on Showtime's thriller. Homeland's second season premieres in September.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Claire Danes Pregnant With First Child