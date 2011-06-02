NEW YORK (AP) -- Clarice Taylor, the actress and comedian best known for playing grandmothers on "The Cosby Show" and "Sesame Street," has died at the age of 93.

Taylor died of congestive heart failure in her home in Englewood, N.J., on Monday, according to her son, William Taylor.

Taylor's films include the Clint Eastwood movie "Play Misty for Me," and on Broadway she played the Good Witch of the North in the original cast of "The Wiz."

Besides playing Bill Cosby's mother on "The Cosby Show," Taylor had another recurring TV role on "Sesame Street," where she was grandmother to the character David.

Born Sept. 20, 1917, in Buckingham County, Va., she grew up in Harlem, and began her career with the American Negro Theatre. She was among the original members of the Negro Ensemble Company.