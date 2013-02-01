Clarification: Inauguration-Celebrities story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a Jan. 21 story about the inauguration of President Obama, The Associated Press reported that the singer Beyonce performed an "impressive rendition of the national anthem." Facing questions about whether she lip-synced the song at the event, she disclosed on Jan. 31 that she had sung along with a pre-recorded track of her singing the anthem.
