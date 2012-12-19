NEW YORK (AP) — In a story Dec. 17, The Associated Press reported that the upcoming cable channel being launched by Participant Media had acquired the distribution assets of the Inspiration Networks. The story should have specified that the new channel has acquired the subscription base of Inspiration Networks' Halogen TV channel. Flagship network INSP is unaffected. The as-yet-unnamed new channel has also purchased The Documentary Channel, which will give it a total reach at launch of about 40 million subscribers. It is expected to sign on next summer.