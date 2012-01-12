LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clark Gable's 23-year-old grandson has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for pointing a green laser at a Los Angeles police helicopter as it flew 800 feet over Hollywood.

RELATED: Channing Tatum: 'I know I'm not the best actor'

City News Service says the judge, who gave Clark James Gable credit for one day already served in jail, also placed him on three years' probation. He was sentenced Thursday.

Gable pleaded guilty last month to felony discharge of a laser.

RELATED: Bizarre Celebrity Endorsements

He flashed the laser three times at the helicopter while riding as a passenger in a car on July 28.

Officers aboard the helicopter pinpointed the source of the 52-milliwatt laser and directed officers on the ground to make an arrest.

RELATED: Children of Music Royalty