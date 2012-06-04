NEW YORK (AP) -- James Salter's classic erotic novel "A Sport and a Pastime" will be coming out as an e-book.

Open Road Integrated Media, a digital publisher, announced Tuesday that it planned to release digital versions of "Sport and a Pastime," first released in 1967, and the novel "Solo Faces." The two books will include rare photos of the prize-winning author, who turns 87 next week.

Salter is also known for the memoir "Burning the Days" and the story collection "Last Night." A new novel, "All That Is," will be published by Alfred A. Knopf in October.