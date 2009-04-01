WASHINGTON (AP) -- Music producer David Foster sees nothing strange about his sister Jaymes having a baby with Clay Aiken.

David Foster told AP Radio "She's very close with Clay, they're best friends. It made perfect sense to me that he'd want to have a child with his best friend."

Jaymes Foster gave birth to Parker Foster Aiken last August, conceived by in-vitro fertilization. Her brother considers it "a very normal situation."

David Foster finds Aiken to be a "spectacular father" and Jaymes "a natural mother." He says Jaymes, also a music producer, "always wanted a child, so it kind of worked out."

He doesn't know what their plans are for raising the baby. "They're working it out. I don't know quite how. It's a bicoastal thing."

David Foster, who has worked with the likes of Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, writes about his sister's relationship with Aiken in his autobiography, "Hitmaker."

Photos: Clay Aiken