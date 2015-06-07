Clint Eastwood might just want to stay off stage for… well, ever.

After staying out of the spotlight since that time he talked to an empty chair like a crazy person at the 2012 Republican National Convention, the four-time Oscar-winning actor/director stirred controversy yet again on Saturday.

This time, the 85-year-old "American Sniper" director ruffled feathers when he made a joke at the expense of Caitlyn Jenner while appearing onstage at Spike TV's 2015 Guys' Choice awards.

According to USA Today, the joke -- which Spike TV has said they will cut when the awards show airs -- was made when Eastwood was introducing "San Andreas" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to reports, Eastwood introduced Johnson by comparing him to other famous athletes, such as "Jim Brown and Caitlyn Somebody..."

Spike TV Senior Vice President of Communications David Schwartz told USA Today that the network will remove Eastwood's comment in the version of the show that will air on June 18.

The move is similar to Comedy Central's decision to edit out references to actor Paul Walker's death, which were made during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in March.

Since Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair last Monday, reactions from the celebrity community have been generally positive and supportive. However some celebs such as rapper Snoop Dogg and former Disney star Drake Bell have taken heat for posting insensitive and insulting remarks about Jenner on Instagram and Twitter. Bell later apologized.