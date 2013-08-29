Clint Eastwood, wife Dina separate after nearly 17 years of marriage

Us Weekly

Maybe Clint Eastwood just isn't the marrying kind. Eastwood, 83, has separated from second wife, Dina Eastwood (formerly Dina Ruiz) after nearly 17 years of marriage, Dina confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

(Eastwood's manager, when contacted about the split by Us, said only, "I know nothing about that.")

The former TV news reporter, 48, says that she and Eastwood remain close but have been living separately for some time. In fact, a source tells Us the two actually split more than a year ago, in June 2012. "Clint fell out of love with Dina a long time ago," the insider says, noting that the separation was "amicable."

Married since March 31, 1996, Dina and the "Million Dollar Baby" director have one daughter together, 16-year-old Morgan. Eastwood is also dad to seven other kids, though he has only been married once before. (He and first wife Maggie Johnson had a daughter, Alison; the rest of his kids are from other relationships.)

Morgan and Dina appeared together -- along with Eastwood's daughter Francesca, from his relationship with "Titanic" actress Frances Fisher -- on the E! reality series "Mrs. Eastwood & Company." The show -- which ran for one season in 2012 -- followed their lives in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., where Eastwood was mayor from 1986 to 1988.

