WASHINGTON (AP) -- Home for less than 36 hours between diplomatic missions, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is celebrating the nation's top artists receiving the Kennedy Center Honors.

After her historic visit to Myanmar and before leaving for Germany to discuss Afghanistan's future, Clinton hosted a dinner Saturday night for some big names from Broadway, jazz, pop, classical music and Hollywood.

On Sunday, Neil Diamond, Barbara Cook, Yo-Yo Ma, Sonny Rollins and Meryl Streep will be saluted by their fellow performers and President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center in Washington. CBS will broadcast the show on Dec. 27.

After visiting the isolated Southeast Asian country also known as Burma, Clinton said such U.S. artists have worldwide influence with their freedom of creativity and expression.