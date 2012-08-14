NEW YORK (AP) -- Friends and admirers of Marvin Hamlisch including Bill Clinton and Ann-Margret gathered Tuesday in New York City to bid farewell to the celebrated songwriter hailed as "the people's composer."

Clinton called Hamlisch, whose casket was covered in yellow flowers, a "great, giving genius." Howard Stringer, head of Sony, called him "the merriest of minstrels."

Hamlisch died Aug. 6 in Los Angeles at age 68.

Other guests included Liza Minnelli, ex-Yankee manager Joe Torre, Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, Raul Esparza, Leslie Uggams, Richard Gere and Tony Danza.

Hamlisch composed or arranged hundreds of scores for musicals and movies, including "A Chorus Line" on Broadway and the films "The Sting," "Sophie's Choice," "Ordinary People" and "The Way We Were."

His funeral was held at Congregation Emanu-El, a prominent synagogue where George Gershwin's funeral was held in 1937.