BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- George Clooney says the best thing about Academy Awards nominations is not necessarily the prizes. It's hanging with old and new friends.

At the annual Oscar nominee luncheon Monday, Clooney said he's made new pals on the awards circuit this season and has been happy to catch up with longtime friends such as Brad Pitt and Viola Davis.

Clooney says he had not seen Pitt — his co-star in the "Ocean's Eleven" movies — for a year until they crossed paths at last month's Golden Globes. Both are up for the best-actor Oscar — Clooney for "The Descendants" and Pitt for "Moneyball."

Along with Pitt and Clooney, others among the 150 nominees at the luncheon included Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams and Martin Scorsese.

———

Online:

http://www.oscars.org