LOS ANGELES (AP) -- George Clooney is co-producing the film version of "August: Osage County," the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play about family dysfunction.

Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts are set to star in the movie as mother and daughter. John Wells plans to direct, with Tracy Letts writing the script based on his own play.

The Weinstein Co. will release the film and says shooting is scheduled to begin in the fall.

"August: Osage County" is the darkly funny story of a family of estranged women forced to come together in their Midwestern home when a crisis occurs. It won five Tony Awards in 2008, including best play.

Clooney will work with his usual producing partner, Grant Heslov.