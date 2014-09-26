VENICE, Italy (AP) — George Clooney has been spotted relaxing with friends ahead of his wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice.

Clooney was having a late-morning coffee with Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber on a hotel terrace Saturday, the day after the betrothed couple and a host of celebrity friends arrived in the romantic lagoon city for the weekend wedding extravaganza. The bride was nowhere to be seen.

Hotel staff at the luxury Cipriani hotel formed a protective barrier between Clooney and his guests, but then Clooney apparently waived them away.

Outside the hotel, photographers had gathered in boats trying to catch a glimpse of the star. After someone yelled "Is this really happening, George," the actor feigned looking at his watch and yelled back: "Yeah, right now."