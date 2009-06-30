LOS ANGELES (AP) -- George Clooney has lined up a new home for his production company.

According to Sony Pictures, Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov's Smoke House Pictures is in final negotiations on a two-year development and production deal with the studio.

Clooney had been set up at Warner Bros. for many years with Smoke House and prior to that, his Section Eight partnership with Steven Soderbergh.

While at Warner, Clooney won a supporting-actor Academy Award for "Syriana" (see-ree-AH'-nuh) and had a best-director nomination the same year for "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Smoke House still has half a dozen projects in development at Warner Bros. that will remain there. Future Clooney and Heslov projects will be developed at Sony.