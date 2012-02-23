Wilmer Valderrama and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino made cameos on the February 22 episode of ABC's Suburgatory, but viewers are anxious to see another A-lister appear on the freshman comedy.

Alicia Silverstone, 35, will join the cast for Suburgatory's final four episodes, reuniting the actress with Jeremy Sisto, her costar from the 1995 cult classic Clueless. The actors starred alongside Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison and the late Brittany Murphy in the beloved teen flick set in Beverly Hills.

"We were good friends back in the day so it's been really nice to personally reconnect and meet her baby and to hear stories about her life over the last 10 years," Sisto, 37, tells The Huffington Post.

"It's going to be a real trip for people to see Elton and Cher together from back in the day," Sisto adds. "They're completely different characters of course, but in reality, you would be a completely different person -- or I am from when I was 19 to what I am now -- so it's a trip!"

Sisto, now a married father-of-one (who's expecting another!), says Silverstone's guest art "is going to make some people feel a little old. I think it's a great moment to see [us] back together."

Suburgatory, which also stars Jane Levy and Cheryl Hines, airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

