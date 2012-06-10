NEW YORK (AP) -- "Clybourne Park," the remarkably perceptive Pulitzer Prize-winning play about race and real estate, has won the Tony Award for best play.

Bruce Norris work, which riffs off Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 drama "A Raisin in the Sun," is set in the same house in one Chicago neighborhood. The first act takes place in 1959 and the second is set in 2009.

The play made its world premiere at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizon and then went to the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before Broadway.

The cast — Crystal A. Dickinson, Brendan Griffin, Damon Gupton, Christina Kirk, Annie Parisse, Jeremy Shamos and Frank Wood — stayed, as did director Pam MacKinnon.

"Clybourne Park" beat "Other Desert Cities," "Peter and the Starcatcher" and "Venus in Fur."